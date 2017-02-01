Elizabeth Warren: We Must Oppose the Nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court
“We don’t need another justice who spends his time looking out for those with money and influence.”
HappyWarrior
51 seconds agore: #31 I cannot. Oh by all means, DF deserves it. I lost whatever respect I might have had for him when I found out he was very nasty on a personal level to a lizard who lost a child ...
Today the media seems to be in a full court press to convince Americans that Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, is a great pick and everyone should be happy that Trump actually selected someone who isn’t an extremist. Uh… wait a minute, folks. This narrative …