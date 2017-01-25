Video: Donald Trump Is Not Looking Good - and He’s Sounding Worse

“Then why did he write the report? He’s groveling again.”
204Timothy Watson
42 minutes agore: #203 Wendell Zurkowitz ((slave to the waffle light)) DemoRAT thugs scared them away!1!!!
Politics
This video clip from tonight’s ABC News interview with Donald Trump is simply… nuts. First, notice the big bags under his bloodshot eyes. Then listen to what he says. Our new president is coming apart at the seams after less than a week in office. UPDATE at 1/25/17 8:37:38 …

Bad Lip Reading Makes Something Funny That Really Wasn’t: “Inauguration Day”

You think I won’t fling three eggs at you?
203Hecuba's daughter
7 hours, 26 minutes agore: #132 HappyWarrior After the Democratic convention, my sister said to me that if Bernie were 10 years younger he would have gotten the nomination -- and I think she would have supported him.
Humor
Debunking Sean Spicer’s Lie That “14% of 2008 Voters Were Non-Citizens”

A deluge of dishonesty from the Trump Horror mouthpiece
485Jay in Oregon
9 hours, 52 minutes agoI have a friend who is disgusted and appalled by everything that's happened in the last couple of months. He shakes his head in disbelief that things have gotten so bad so quickly. He is ready to take the fight ...
Politics
• Views: 7,598
CBS News Now Confirms Trump Brought a Cheering Section to His CIA Speech - and the CIA Isn’t Happy About It

Authoritarian despot-style
235fern01
2 days, 10 hours agore: #12 Sir John Barron Of course not, Trump has ensured that all the media talks about are crowd numbers, Trump's tie and all and any other topic not related to policy. Ryan carries on his agenda laughing all the ...
Politics
• Views: 31,973
