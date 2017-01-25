Video: Donald Trump Is Not Looking Good - and He’s Sounding Worse
This video clip from tonight’s ABC News interview with Donald Trump is simply… nuts. First, notice the big bags under his bloodshot eyes. Then listen to what he says. Our new president is coming apart at the seams after less than a week in office. UPDATE at 1/25/17 8:37:38 …