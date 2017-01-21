WATCH LIVE: Trump’s Press Secretary Makes Some Kind of Weird Statement
447Anymouse
25 seconds agoI'm guessing the folks in Omaha are in for a long evening. . . . ReplyReply w/ QuoteImage
25 seconds agoI'm guessing the folks in Omaha are in for a long evening. . . . ReplyReply w/ QuoteImage
Politics
• Views: 4,416
The word is that no questions will be allowed. UPDATE at 1/21/17 3:28:07 pm by Charles Johnson Sean Spicer was more than an hour and a half late; his statement begins at 1:33:20 into this video, and it’s really stunning. He just rages at the press, and lies blatantly …