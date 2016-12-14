Donald Trump Shuns Twitter for Tech Meeting

Chalk up another score for the vindictive thin-skinned would-be tyrant

Donald Trump uses Twitter every day to attack his enemies, tweet lies about divesting from his businesses, and retweet white supremacists and other freakazoids, but when it came time to schedule a meeting with top tech company execs, he gave Twitter the cold shoulder.

Apparently, Trump shunned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey because they refused to deploy a graphic during the campaign of bags of money being stolen, that would have been displayed any time the hashtag #CrookedHillary showed up in a tweet.

Trump’s director of advertising Gary Coby has a post at Medium with more details on what happened, and it probably won’t surprise anyone to learn that I don’t blame Twitter at all for shutting down this ugly idea. (They should apply the same rationale to shutting down neo-Nazis like Richard Spencer.)

And speaking of neo-Nazis, if you scroll to the bottom of Coby’s Medium post and click the little word balloon symbol to read the comments for this post, guess whose comment is the first one you see?

Yep. Neo-Nazi Andrew Auernheimer. What are the odds? Strange how white supremacists and neo-Nazis always seem to be hanging around the Trump people, isn’t it?

Several people have pointed out to me that Twitter was also the only tech company that publicly refused to participate in Trump’s “Muslim registry” plan. There’s a pretty good chance this also played a part in Trump’s decision to humiliate Twitter and Dorsey.

