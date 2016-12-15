Vanity Fair Panned the Trump Grill, So of Course Trump Viciously Attacked Them on Twitter

The thin-skinned narcissist who can never ignore criticism

Donald Trump just keeps reinforcing the fact that he’s a thin-skinned vindictive narcissist who should not be allowed anywhere near the White House (but barring a miracle, he’ll be there in a little over a month).

Today, Vanity Fair’s Tina Nguyen published a review of the restaurant in New York’s Trump Tower, and I almost feel sorry for her after reading it: Trump Grill Could Be the Worst Restaurant in America.

Renowned butcher Pat LaFrieda once dared me to eat an eyeball that he himself popped out of the skull of a roasted pig. That eyeball tasted better than the Trump Grill’s (Grille’s) Gold Label Burger, a Pat LaFrieda–branded short-rib burger blend molded into a sad little meat thing, sitting in the center of a massive, rapidly staling brioche bun, hiding its shame under a slice of melted orange cheese. It came with overcooked woody batons called “fries”—how can someone mess up fries?—and ketchup masquerading as Heinz. If the cheeseburger is a quintessential part of America’s identity, Trump’s pledge to “make America great again” suddenly appeared not very promising. (Presumably, Trump’s Great America tastes like an M.S.G.-flavored kitchen sponge lodged between two other sponges.)

Read the whole thing — it’s a savage take on what sounds like an abysmally bad, yet absurdly tacky and pretentious eatery where I will never eat.

Donald Trump, being an egomaniacal jerk, couldn’t just ignore this, of course, and he fired up his Android phone while perched on his solid gold toilet in his gold-encrusted penthouse, and tweeted a completely typical Trump tweet in response.