 

White Supremacist Dylann Roof Guilty of All Charges in 2015 Charleston Church Massacre

Racist mass murderer convicted of all charges
Dylann Storm Roof, who confessed that he was radicalized into white supremacism by articles he read on the Internet, has been found guilty of all federal charges in the horrific 2015 massacre at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Journalist Alan Blinder posted the complete list of charges, many of which carry a possible death penalty:

