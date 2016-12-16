WATCH LIVE: President Obama’s Press Conference, Without Cable Chatter
The issue of Russia
I’ve been hearing from sources in Washington DC that this is going to be a very important press conference, dealing with the Russian cyberattacks against our presidential election.
UPDATE at 12/16/16 11:27:29 am by Charles Johnson
And some important news just coming in:
Breaking: FBI backs CIA view that Russia intervened to help Trump win election https://t.co/GSvItKQT2q
