Friday Jam: Julian Lage, “I’ll Be Seeing You” (Live in Los Angeles)
Now that’s a cadenza
Music is my refuge, now more than ever. Here’s jazz guitarist Julian Lage with his trio, burning up a Telecaster on the jazz standard “I’ll Be Seeing You.”
In all the old familiar places.
Julian Lage, Kenny Wollesen and Scott Colley perform “I’ll Be Seeing You” at the Blue Whale on 6/4/16.
Directed by Alex Chaloff.
