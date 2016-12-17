An Amazing New Solo Video by Jacob Collier: “In the Bleak Midwinter”
Just another amazing multi-tracked solo performance by Jacob Collier, with harmonies that are like the Beach Boys taken to the one millionth power. Absolutely stunning.
Ten Jacob Colliers come together to arrange and perform one of the most legendary Christmas carols of all time: Harold Darke’s ‘In The Bleak Midwinter’; a poem by Christina Rossetti.
