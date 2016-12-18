Video: CA Gov. Jerry Brown’s Powerful Speech to the American Geophysical Union

YouTube

This speech by California Governor Jerry Brown is simply incredible, and I mean that in the best way. Brown makes a passionate case for continued action on climate change, in a major push-back against the dismaying election of a virulent climate change denier, Donald Trump. Along the way, Brown calls out Breitbart “News” and the other right wing media “clowns.”

James Fallows at The Atlantic has an annotation of the speech. And as he writes, this is one of the first speeches I’ve seen since the election of the Trump Horror that has given me some hope that we can still fight back.

No “moonbeams” here; just clear vision and straight talk.