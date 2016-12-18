Sunday Jam: Neil Finn Live Unplugged, “White Lies and Alibis”
The version of this song on Dizzy Heights is really different; much more experimental with lots of studio production. I liked that version a lot when I heard it, but the solo acoustic performance in this video just blew me away. It’s a great song either way, but this intimate stripped-down approach really brings out the emotional impact.
Neil Finn performs White Lies and Alibis: live session
Former Crowded House frontman Neil Finn performs his song White Lies and Alibis, from his forthcoming album Dizzy Heights, live in the Guardian’s studio. The song explores themes of justice, hope and incarceration and was written after the New Zealand musician met Damien Echols, one of the West Memphis Three, Arkansas men wrongly convicted as child killers
