And Now, the Creepiest Photo of the Year, by Far

This is your media, pwned

Journalist Mike Allen tweeted this photo earlier tonight, with the caption:

Christmas @ Mar-a-Lago: @realDonaldTrump, relaxed and chatty, hosts press for drinks — off-record but pics OK

This is what you’re looking at:

Confirmed: Trump visited with members of his traveling press corps tonight. Cocktail party, lasted about 30 min, off the record https://t.co/T3vx4lZLw9 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 19, 2016

These are the same people Trump has been viciously attacking and degrading all year at his rallies.

Notice how all their eyes are blank, empty white mirrors — except Trump’s. Just a flash effect, I’m sure.