Find Last Minute Christmas Gifts at Amazon and Support Little Green Footballs!

There’s still time to get that perfect gift for a friend, loved one or family member at Amazon and have it shipped in time for Christmas. So we’d like to suggest that you click through from one of our links to do your shopping; if you do, we get a small commission on anything you purchase at no extra cost to you.

Amazon has some very good deals going on right now at their Electronics Gift Guide page, and they’ve also got discounts on their great Fire tablets — which you can check out by clicking the graphic immediately below.

I have a Fire HD tablet and it’s become an indispensable part of my library of gadgetry; highly recommended!

Iframe