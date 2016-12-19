Electoral College Rubber-Stamps the Election of the Tiny-Fisted Fascist

Couldn’t post this earlier today because it’s too depressing, but today the Electoral College voted to put the worst president-elect in my memory in charge of the United States.

I expected this, because the Electoral College has become a meaningless rubber stamp, instead of the safeguard against the election of an unqualified president it was intended to be.

I don’t know what to say. This country — and the world — is in for a nightmare world of hurt. We’re witnessing the early days of a disaster.