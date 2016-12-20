This Flow Chart Shows the Disturbing Connections Between Trump, Russia, White Supremacists and Ethnic Nationalists

Click to enlarge

Here’s a deeply disturbing flow chart showing many (but not all) of the connections between Donald Trump and his advisers and various white supremacist groups, both in Russia and the United States. I’ve checked out these links and headlines through Google and they’re all legitimate.

I don’t think most of America has any idea what the Trump administration really stands for, and none of it is good.

You may want to drag the image to your desktop to view it at full size in an image editor.

(h/t: @SkeddyRuxypin)