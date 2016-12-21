Quote of the Day: Trump’s Wacky Doc Doesn’t Really Care if He Dies

“If something happens to him, then it happens to him”

Donald Trump and his supporters (with help from the media) turned Hillary Clinton’s health into a huge campaign talking point, even though she had fully disclosed all her health issues with a complete doctor’s evaluation — unlike Donald Trump.

Now here’s Trump’s crackpot doctor Harold Bornstein popping up again with an interview in STAT, saying Obamacare has to be destroyed and oh yes, who really cares if Donald Trump dies in office?