 

Trump Tells Gingrich to Stop Using “Drain the Swamp” Because It’s No Longer Useful

The rubes have already voted
361
Politics • Views: 4,086
13

I’m so old I remember when Donald Trump was making his rally audiences scream in delight by yelling “DRAIN THE SWAMP! DRAIN THE SWAMP! DRAIN THE SWAMP!”

But now that it’s clear he won’t be draining any swamps — in fact, he’s doing the exact opposite, hiring Wall Street billionaires and Goldman Sachs execs to run the United States — he’s cracking down on people who still use that embarrassingly hypocritical phrase.

People like Newt Gingrich, for example.

According to Newt Gingrich, a top ally who told NPR in an interview that aired Wednesday morning, he was instructed not to use the phrase anymore because it has fallen out of favor with Trump.

“I’m told he now just disclaims that,” Gingrich said on “Morning Edition.” “He now says it was cute, but he doesn’t want to use it anymore.”

Gingrich said he had “written what I thought was a very cute tweet about ‘the alligators are complaining,’” but that “somebody wrote back and said they were tired of hearing this stuff.”

Gingrich actually drafted two tweets in recent days about draining the swamp — tweets that apparently earned him the rebuke.

By now it’s no mystery that Trump is an unredeemed con man, exploiting the ignorant propagandized right wing base by playing on their delusions, but damn is this ever obvious.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Recent PagesClick to refresh
Capital Cities - Vowels “Vowels" - New single available now!Download: smarturl.it Spotify: smarturl.it Lyric Video: smarturl.it Get exclusive updates from Capital Cities here: smarturl.it Official video for “Vowels” directed by Remy Cayuela and produced by Brooke McDaniel Follow Capital Cities for the latest ...
Thanos
43 minutes ago
Views: 39 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Business Community Shocked That Trump Might Impose Import Tariffs CNN reports that the business community is shocked at the idea that Donald Trump might impose import tariffs when he takes office: Some of the next four years are going to be non stop laughter for me 'cause otherwise ...
Thanos
54 minutes ago
Views: 56 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe - NYT Cooking Ingredients 2 cups minus 2 tablespoons (8 1/2 ounces) cake flour 1 ⅔ cups (8 1/2 ounces) bread flour 1 ¼ teaspoons baking soda 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder 1 ½ teaspoons coarse salt 2 ½ sticks (1 1/4 ...
The Vicious Babushka
1 hour, 13 minutes ago
Views: 52 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Alibaba Again Named ‘Notorious Market’ in Blow to Overseas Push - Bloomberg Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has again been labeled a haven for knockoffs with an embarrassing return to a U.S. blacklist for fakes just four years after getting its name removed. The U.S. Office of the Trade Representative on Wednesday ...
Thanos
3 hours, 44 minutes ago
Views: 60 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Uber Ends Self-Driving Car Program in San Francisco SAN FRANCISCO — Uber pulled its self-driving cars off San Francisco’s streets Wednesday after the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles revoked their registrations, effectively ending the company’s controversial pilot program after just one week. The move marked a dramatic ...
Thanos
3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Views: 132 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 11 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Privacy During the Trump Era …Hello, Lizards and other concerned folk, I am a longtime observer of LGF and seldom contributor. I suspect, with Vegas odds in my favor, come midnight or so, on January 20th of the forthcoming year, that will change. I have ...
Not Approved By The MPAA
6 hours, 19 minutes ago
Views: 76 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Boston Cream Doughnuts Recipe - NYT Cooking Ingredients For the doughnuts 1 ¼ cups milk 2 ¼ teaspoons (one package) active dry yeast 2 eggs 8 tablespoons (1 stick) butter, melted and cooled ¼ cup granulated sugar 1 teaspoon salt 4 ¼ cups all-purpose flour, plus ...
The Vicious Babushka
15 hours, 48 minutes ago
Views: 341 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 35 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
The Deepwater Horizon Aftermath — ScienceDaily The oil discharged into the Gulf of Mexico following the explosion and sinking of the Deepwater Horizon (DWH) rig in 2010 contaminated more than 1,000 square miles of seafloor. The complexity of the event has made it difficult for ...
Thanos
1 day, 2 hours ago
Views: 190 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Apple Kuchen With Honey and Ginger Recipe - NYT Cooking Ingredients For the cake: ½ cup/127 grams unsalted butter (1 stick), plus butter for greasing pan 1 ½ cups/200 grams all-purpose flour, plus flour for dusting pan ½ cup/100 grams sugar, plus 1 tablespoon for sprinkling apples ¼ cup/85 ...
The Vicious Babushka
1 day, 3 hours ago
Views: 313 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Alaska Timelapse Shows the Sun Barely Rising at 11 a.m. During Winter Daylight On the shortest day of the year, in Fairbanks, the sun rises at 11:00 a.m. setting just over three hours later at 2:40 p.m. 'So what exactly does 3 hours, 57 minutes and 10 seconds of daylight in Fairbanks, ...
Thanos
1 day, 3 hours ago
Views: 309 • Comments: 1 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs