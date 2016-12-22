 

And Now, Donald Trump Announces Plan to Relaunch the Nuclear Arms Race

We’re all gonna die
So today Donald Trump decided to reignite the nuclear arms race, with a bizarre delusional tweet saying the US needs to “greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability.”

Apparently the Chest-Pounder in Chief thinks this will only be necessary “until the world comes to its senses” about nuclear weapons.

I don’t even know what to say about this level of twisted, dangerous thinking. It would be disturbing enough in any government official, but when the man who’s going to be president is saying reckless, idiotic things like this — making nuclear policy on Twitter! — we’re in a whole new nightmare.

The United States currently possesses more than 7,000 nuclear weapons, more than enough to wipe out all life on Earth many times over. But Donald Trump thinks we need more.

Coincidentally [cough], on the same day that Trump announces his plan to launch a new Cold War arms race, Russian president Vladimir Putin said something very similar, with added nightmare fuel about developing missiles that can’t be stopped by anti-missile systems.

But at least we’ll all be saying MERRY CHRISTMAS to each other as the world ends in a thermonuclear holocaust.

