Video: Donald Trump Is Not Looking Good - and He’s Sounding Worse
“Then why did he write the report? He’s groveling again.”
Politics • Views: 51,151
This video clip from tonight’s ABC News interview with Donald Trump is simply… nuts. First, notice the big bags under his bloodshot eyes. Then listen to what he says.
Our new president is coming apart at the seams after less than a week in office.
UPDATE at 1/25/17 8:37:38 pm by Charles Johnson
In another clip, Trump launches into a freakish rant, repeating over and over, “The world is a mess, the world is a mess, the world is a mess, David…”