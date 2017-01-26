Trump Horror, Day 6: State Dept. Management Quits, Mexico Cancels Meeting, Alex Jones To Get WH Press Creds

The bad craziness is accelerating to Warp Speed

It’s still the early afternoon of day 6 of the Trump Horror, and already the State Department’s entire senior management team has resigned, Mexico’s president canceled his planned visit to Washington over Trump’s idiotic border wall fantasy, and mayors of large US cities are threatening massive lawsuits over Trump’s moves to defund “sanctuary cities.”

Oh… and last but not least, conspiracy-mongering lunatic Alex Jones has been invited to Trump’s White House press briefings.

Media Matters

ALEX JONES: Here’s the deal, I know I get White House credentials, we’ve already been offered them, we’re going to get them, but I’ve just got to spend the money to send somebody there. I want to make sure it’s even worth it. I don’t want to just sit there up there like “I’m in the media, look our people are there.” People don’t understand this paradigm, we’re devolving in a good way, power from the federal government back to the people, back from the centralized MSM [mainstream media] to the people, just like Trump said in his speech. But there is investigative journalism, or people to interview in DC. Might be good to put a few reporters there, it’s just all a money issue. That’s why it’s important for people who are watching us to know, you are our sponsors. You’re the reason we’re able to do this. You’re the reason we’re able to have the crew and do what we do and change the world.

Speaking to TPM, a White House spokesperson denied that Alex Jones currently has press credentials, which I should note to be completely fair, although I should also note that all of these people who work for Donald Trump lie like priceless Persian rugs on a rich man’s floor.

And note that they denied he currently has press creds, not that he was invited to get them — which is what Jones is claiming.