Trump Pressured Park Service Director to Back Up His Lies About Inauguration Crowd

So crazy

As if we needed more evidence that our new president is a pathological narcissist and bully, now the Washington Post is reporting that the morning after his inauguration he called up National Park Service director Michael T. Reynolds raging about media reports and demanding that Reynolds back up his dishonest boasts about the inauguration crowd.

Wow. This guy.

In a Saturday phone call, Trump personally ordered Reynolds to produce additional photographs of the previous day’s crowds on the National Mall, according to three individuals who have knowledge of the conversation. The president believed that they might prove that the media had lied in reporting that attendance had been no better than average. Trump also expressed anger over a retweet sent from the agency’s account, in which side-by-side photographs showed far fewer people at his swearing-in than had shown up to see Barack Obama’s inaugural in 2009.

And today, on day 6 of his presidency, Trump is still raging about the size of his inauguration audience.