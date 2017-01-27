 

Chuck C. Johnson Says He’s Advising the Trump Administration on Nominees - and He’s a Holocaust Denier

No way to spin this
371
Wingnuts
200

Cyberstalker and harassment specialist Chuck C. Johnson (who is NOT ME) has been bragging lately about his connections to the Trump administration, even threatening on Facebook to use them to get even with Twitter for banning his Wesearchr scam site.

It’s difficult to say how extensive those connections really are, but there’s no doubt he has friends in the Trump White House; he used to write for Breitbart “News,” was seen in the VIP section at the GOP convention, and has been at several recent Trump events. And Forbes magazine recently claimed that several sources inside the Trump team told them Johnson was advising on possible cabinet nominees.

The reason why I’m writing about this loathsome character again: yesterday he did an “Ask Me Anything” in Reddit’s “altright” (read: neo-Nazi) section — and came all the way out as a Holocaust denier. Here’s the exchange. (The term “JQ” is a neo-Nazi abbreviation for “Jewish Question.”)

justacolyte:
what are your thoughts on the Holocaust, WW2, and the JQ in general?

ChuckCJohnson:
I do not and never have believed the six million figure. I think the Red Cross numbers of 250,000 dead in the camps from typhus are more realistic. I think the Allied bombing of Germany was a ware crime. I agree with David Cole about Auschwitz and the gas chambers not being real. I read the German War (highly recommend), Bloodlands, Mein Kampf, and all of David Irving. I’m more or less of the view that the war was an outgrowth of the efforts of communism to spread itself throughout the world. I also believe that the fears of German extermination were not misplaced, especially in light of the Ukrainian famine. But I support Israel as a Jewish state and Zionism as a concept. I’m pro-ethno state, generally. I understand why and how Hitler rose to power but think too much of our focus on World War II is spent trying to understand Hitler and not enough is spent trying to understand Weimar. Mecius Moldbug, aka Curtis Yarvin, is right. America is a communist country.

So there you have it, in black and white, no way to spin this. A person who’s closely connected with the Trump administration, and who may even be advising them on government nominees, is a low-life Holocaust denier who thinks the Allied bombing of Germany in WWII was a “ware [sic] crime.”

Is this surprising? Not really. Chuck C. Johnson has made no secret of his white supremacist ideology for quite a while, but it’s notable because it’s the first time he’s gone on the public record as a Holocaust denier — and because he’s clearly doing something with the Trump administration.

UPDATE at 1/27/17 10:59:27 am by Charles Johnson

And from that same AMA, here’s Chuck boasting that he was asked to be in the Trump administration, but chose to “work to fill it with friends and allies.”

I essentially had a choice between being in the Trump administration or working to fill it with friends and allies. I have tried to get some of the most qualified people in the country into the government. So far, so good. Much more work to go.

Trump is the beginning of roll back. He is not the end point. Any movement that bets on the heart beat of a 70 year old who is hated isn’t going to go very far. This is ultimately why Trumpism is a dead end.

The smartest way you can change the world is to try to red pill the children of eminent/powerful men. This is especially true if you can’t red pill the men themselves. Ask lots of questions. Suggest lots of books. Really powerful people know that there’s something wrong with the world. Help them see the answers.

