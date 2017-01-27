On Holocaust Remembrance Day, Trump Signs an Order Denying Asylum to Muslims Fleeing ISIS

Disgusting beyond belief

This is such a disgusting story, I haven’t been able to bring myself to write about it today. But I guess we have to carry on, no matter how terrifying and wrong this Trump administration gets, so here it is.

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, the day when the world commemorates the horrors of the Holocaust and the grievous guilt of the countries who turned away Jews trying to flee the Nazis, this monster signs an executive order turning away refugees trying to flee from ISIS, and installing a religious test for immigrants that’s a blatant betrayal of the principles of the United States, and reminiscent of the Nazis’ Nuremberg Laws.

This headline makes me literally feel sick: Trump signs order temporarily halting admission of refugees, promises priority for Christians.

In one week, Donald Trump has done more to wreck this nation than any external enemies ever have. He told us what he was going to do in his campaign, and now he’s doing it.

But one group is undoubtedly very happy about this: ISIS. Donald Trump is handing them a propaganda gift that exceeds their wildest dreams, letting them portray the US as the enemy. A country that hates Muslims and discriminates against them. And if this disgusting order is allowed to stand, who can say they’re wrong?