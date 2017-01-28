Photos: Massive Protests at Airports All Over the US as Trump’s Muslim Ban Takes Effect
Never seen anything like these protests at JFK. pic.twitter.com/R4xIKTq9u8
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) January 28, 2017
THIS IS SO BEAUTIFUL!!! @NYCLightBrigade arrives to join thousands at #JFK airport protesting Trump’s #muslimban #nobannowall #resist pic.twitter.com/Xqgj3MzPA5
— Lucky Tran (@luckytran) January 28, 2017
#JFKTerminal4 pic.twitter.com/148lGTs0vA
— Brett White (@brettwhite) January 28, 2017
JFK terminal 4…wow (@johnknefel) pic.twitter.com/8oJgYH8GoQ
— Julian Druker (@Julian5News) January 28, 2017
International arrivals @Dulles_Airport pic.twitter.com/Jv98ag0WJf
— Kim Kingsley (@kimkingsley) January 28, 2017
Protesters as far as the eye can see at #JFKTerminal4 standing against this racist and illegal #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/SuM66ZV0oK
— Nasty Professor (@alwaystheself) January 28, 2017
SFO protestors have taken the street at the International terminal. It’s doubled in size in the last half hour pic.twitter.com/0eNpMZwLnf
— Parker Higgins (@xor) January 28, 2017
Protesters march at Portland International Airport decrying Trump refugee ban https://t.co/0tEi4l6eey pic.twitter.com/eIyv7jMLdx
— The Oregonian (@Oregonian) January 28, 2017
Meanwhile, Donald Trump is saying government was “totally prepared” to implement his disgusting executive order, and everything is “working out very nicely.”
Pres. Trump says government was “totally” prepared to implement immigration order: “It’s working out very nicely.” https://t.co/o9ZkNFCjuz pic.twitter.com/qLL3NDRsAE
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 28, 2017
To Republicans who remain quiet, or tacitly support Trump’s immigration ban: history will remember you as cowards. https://t.co/sZq1k7Vpuz pic.twitter.com/Afz60cmVsr
— NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) January 28, 2017
It won’t be long until Trump’s gigantic ego will force him to start brutal crackdowns on protesters. Be prepared for that possibility.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 28, 2017