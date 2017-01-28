BREAKING: Federal Judge Issues Stay Against Trump’s Executive Order Banning Muslims From Entering the US

The tiny-fisted fascist’s head is going to explode

Finally, some good news to report. A federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, has issued a nationwide stay against Donald Trump’s disgusting un-American executive order banning Muslims from entering the US, even if they have green cards.

Need I mention that we can now expect a glorious 3 am Twitter freak out from the orange fascist? He’s been in office for one week, and his far right edicts are already getting shut down by the judicial system.

A “stay” is only temporary, of course, but I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to see this go all the way to being declared unconstitutional and revoked permanently. It’s wrong.

