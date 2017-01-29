Outstanding in Their Field: St. Paul and the Broken Bones, “All I Ever Wonder”

YouTube

Click the link for more videos on our website // bit.ly

St. Paul and the Broken Bones formed in 2012 in Birmingham, Alabama. The six-piece gospel-soul band headlined 2016’s Haldern Pop Festival, where we met them in the fields some hours before their gig. This is from the new Album “Sea of Noise”, a song called “All I Ever Wonder”.

Check them out at:

stpaulandthebrokenbones.com

Subscribe on Youtube // bit.ly

Facebook // bit.ly

Twitter // bit.ly

Tumblr // bit.ly

Instagram // bit.ly