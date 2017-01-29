Donald Trump Removes the Judicial Branch From the “Our Government” Section of the White House Website
On the left, the White House website’s footer earlier this year. On the right, what it looks like today. Notice anything missing? pic.twitter.com/d7o8ceAcch
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 30, 2017
No reputable web development company would make a change like this in public, by the way. Edits are made on a staging server.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 30, 2017
And the new version of the site is only pushed out to the public when it’s approved.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 30, 2017
So this can’t possibly be an accident, unless Trump has handed the White House web site to a bunch of clowns. Which might be even worse.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) January 30, 2017
Check for yourself:
Here’s what it looked like on January 19th.