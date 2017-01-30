Quebec Mosque Terrorist: Right Wing Anti-Immigration Fan of Donald Trump and French Fascist Marine Le Pen

The spread of far right anti-Muslim ideology has consequences

Alexandre Bissonnette, suspect in Quebec City mosque killings (source: Facebook)

Six people were killed last night in a terrorist attack on a Quebec City mosque.

Right wing blogs and media instantly jumped to the conclusion that Islamists were responsible for the shootings, as they always do. But today we’re learning more about the sole suspect in this terrible attack: he’s a far right anti-immigration fan of Donald Trump and French fascist leader Marine Le Pen.

A former classmate, Jean-Michel Allard-Prus, who studied politics with him, at Université Laval and has kept in touch with him, told Le Journal de Quebec that Bissonnette, “has right-wing political ideas, pro-Israel, anti-immigration. I had many debates with him about Trump. He was obviously pro-Trump.”

His Facebook page has already been taken down, but here’s a screenshot from his “likes” page, courtesy of LGF contributor electrotek:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued the following statement today:

“It was with tremendous shock, sadness and anger that I heard of this evening’s tragic and fatal shooting at the Centre culturel islamique de Québec located in the Ste-Foy neighbourhood of the city of Québec. “We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge. “On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of all those who have died, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who have been injured. “While authorities are still investigating and details continue to be confirmed, it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear. “Muslim-Canadians are an important part of our national fabric, and these senseless acts have no place in our communities, cities and country. Canadian law enforcement agencies will protect the rights of all Canadians, and will make every effort to apprehend the perpetrators of this act and all acts of intolerance. “Tonight, we grieve with the people of Ste-Foy and all Canadians.”

And now, the Trump team is using this attack by one of their own followers to justify Trump’s anti-immigration policies: The White House just cited the Quebec mosque attack to justify Trump’s policies.

WASHINGTON—U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is citing the Sunday attack on Muslims in Quebec City as an example of why his own policies are needed. “We condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. It’s a terrible reminder of why we must remain vigilant, and why the president is taking steps to be proactive, rather than reactive, when it comes to our nation’s safety and security,” press secretary Sean Spicer said at his daily briefing on Monday.

