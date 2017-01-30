And Now for Something Completely Different: Green Day’s “American Idiot,” 1940s Wartime Style
The Band:
Robyn Adele Anderson — Vocals
Chris Johnson — Piano
Josh Davis — Drums
Georgia Weber — Bass
Amadis Dunkel —Trombone
Oskar Stenmark - Trumpet
Recorded @ Stray Dog Studios facebook.com
Video and Audio Production: Steve Ujfalussy facebook.com