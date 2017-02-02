Trump Horror, Day 13: Trump Threatens to Invade Mexico, Bullies Aussie PM, Eases Sanctions on Russian Spies

Trump, his advisers and his family ask for the Lord’s guidance on how best to wreck the world

Some of that mess in the title actually happened yesterday, and it isn’t even all of it.

This is fine. Donald Trump only threatened to invade Mexico, that’s all. https://t.co/UPLussYnhZ — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 2, 2017

The Trump gang denied this last night.

WH official: “Reports that the President threatened to invade Mexico are false. Even the Mexican government is disputing these reports.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 2, 2017

But today they’re admitting it happened, but claiming Trump was just “joking.” Because we know what a great sense of humor the Pussy-Grabber in Chief has, after all.

White House official confirms President Trump’s ‘bad hombres’ commments were meant to be ‘lighthearted’ https://t.co/yl2Q3p26np — The Associated Press (@AP) February 2, 2017

Also yesterday, in his busy schedule of alienating world leaders, the Trump-thing bullied and threatened and hung up on the Prime Minister of Australia.

This is fine. Donald Trump only insulted and hung up on the Prime Minister of Australia, that’s all. https://t.co/5m8dSzZTcu — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 2, 2017

I made a map of countries that President Trump has angered in his first two weeks. It’s probably not comprehensive. pic.twitter.com/f42wCG3INe — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) February 2, 2017

And the final item in our headline may be the most disturbing of all.