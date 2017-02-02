 

Trump Horror, Day 13: Trump Threatens to Invade Mexico, Bullies Aussie PM, Eases Sanctions on Russian Spies

Trump, his advisers and his family ask for the Lord’s guidance on how best to wreck the world

Some of that mess in the title actually happened yesterday, and it isn’t even all of it.

The Trump gang denied this last night.

But today they’re admitting it happened, but claiming Trump was just “joking.” Because we know what a great sense of humor the Pussy-Grabber in Chief has, after all.

Also yesterday, in his busy schedule of alienating world leaders, the Trump-thing bullied and threatened and hung up on the Prime Minister of Australia.

And the final item in our headline may be the most disturbing of all.

ReplyReply w/ QuoteImage

