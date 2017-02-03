Trump Horror, Day 14: Creationist Religious Fanatic to Head Education Dept., Trump Will Kill Dodd-Frank Rules

The destruction of the United States is accelerating again. A religious fanatic who has donated millions to creationist groups, and knows nothing about education, is about to become the Secretary of Education.

And Donald Trump is preparing to bring back the financial crisis by rolling back the Dodd-Frank regulations and giving his rapacious predatory business cronies free rein to do as they will.

Trump: “We expect to be cutting a lot of Dodd Frank. Friends of mine with nice businesses can’t borrow money…bc of the rules in Dodd Frank.” pic.twitter.com/BJzQ4a7GdC — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) February 3, 2017

The president of the United States just explicitly said he is making a public policy decision so that his friends can make more money. https://t.co/CFTP3hfpwh — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) February 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Trump had absolutely nothing to say about the horrific attack by one of his superfans on a mosque in Quebec City, but he did have time to tweet this, about a knife attack by one person at the Louvre in Paris, in which no one was killed:

A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017