 

High Energy Jazz From the Funky Knuckles: “New Birth”

And now, some Snarky Puppy-esque fusion jazz from a super-tight high-energy band, the Funky Knuckles.

This Funky Knuckles song “New Birth” from their latest record “New Birth”.

Wes Stephenson - bass
Cedric Moore - composer/drums
Caleb Sean McCampbell - keyboards
Frank Moka - percussion
Phill Aelony - guitar
Ben Bohorquez - saxophone
Evan Weiss - trumpet
This movie was made possible because of the hard work all of these people put in. Thank you!!
Andy LaViolette - director of photography
Ben Bohorquez - director/editor
Andrew Conway - camera operator
Julie Garcia - camera operator
Jason Hess - camera operator
Andy LaViolette - camera operator
Chad Windham - camera operator
Tye Robinson - audio engineer
John “Bear” Arispe - mixing engineer
Recorded at January Sound Studio on July 7th, 2016.

