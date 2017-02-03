 

A Gorgeous Time-Lapse Excursion: “Seasons of Norway”

24
Arts • Views: 443
4

Vimeo

With its imposing mountains, endless plateaus and echoing valleys, Norway is a country where nature takes the lead. Using time-lapse, this film attempts to capture the ebb and flow of the seasons and is a result of one year of planning, a second year of shooting and four months of editing.
 
20,000 kilometers have been travelled, 200,000 photos taken and 20 terabytes worth of hard drives filled. Months have been spent hiking through the mountains, sleeping in tents and travelling through the entire country hunting for the best locations.
 
SEASONS of NORWAY is shot and edited by Morten Rustad. The video is available in up to 8K resolution (7680*4320 letterboxed).

INFORMATION ABOUT THE FILM CAN BE FOUND AT: mortenrustad.com

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Recent PagesClick to refresh
Texas Students Salute Trump, Yell ‘Heil, Hitler!’ During Senior Photos It appears that the German American Bund and Hitler (Trump) youth are back in Houston. Oh I see, just a prank, nothing to see here, move along... Houston-area high school students reportedly gave a Nazi salute during senior photos ...
Tarkloon
3 hours, 39 minutes ago
Views: 83 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trump Moves to Roll Back Obama-Era Financial Regulations President Trump on Friday moved to chisel away at the Obama administration’s legacy on financial reform, announcing a series of steps to revisit the rules enacted after the 2008 financial crisis and setting the stage for a showdown with ...
Birth Control Works
5 hours, 4 minutes ago
Views: 82 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Logic - by Branch / Doctrine - the Basics of Philosophy History of Logic Back to Top In Ancient India, the "Nasadiya Sukta" of the Rig Veda contains various logical divisions that were later recast formally as the four circles of catuskoti: "A", "not A", "A and not A" and ...
Birth Control Works
5 hours, 17 minutes ago
Views: 82 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
The Breakthrough: What American Journalists Can Learn From Reporting Under Putin - ProPublica Elizaveta Osetinskaya, chief editor of the RBC, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, on May 18, 2015 (Sergey Mihailicenko/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) Last year, Osetinskaya and two of her colleagues were ousted from the RBC ...
Birth Control Works
5 hours, 24 minutes ago
Views: 126 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Is the US in the Middle of a Coup? Via Australian author Charles Firth: Zunger’s point is that last weekend the White House and Department of Homeland Security happily ignored court orders related to the Muslim ban, and there was no real consequence to it. If Mr Trump’s ...
Paul Canning
16 hours, 41 minutes ago
Views: 848 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 211 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 3
Comments: 0: 3
Shaker Lemon Tart Recipe - NYT Cooking Ingredients For the filling 2 lemons, preferably Meyer 1 ¾ cups sugar 3 eggs 3 tablespoons pastry or all-purpose flour 6 tablespoons salted butter, melted For the pastry 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting ½ teaspoon ...
The Vicious Babushka
1 day, 5 hours ago
Views: 268 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trump Could Be Impeached Over CBP Ignoring Judicial Order, Says Texas Congressman A Texas congressman has joined calls for Donald Trump to be impeached for allegedly “exceeding his constitutional authority” with a temporary ban on refugees and immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. Joaquin Castro, a Democrat serving in the House of ...
Unshaken Defiance
2 days, 1 hour ago
Views: 1,168 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 386 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 18
Comments: 0: 18
Republican Senator Files Bill to Injure Women’s Health by Zapping Planned Parenthood Funding We caught sight Monday of another example of why 1984 sped to the top of the Amazon best-seller list after Nov. 8. It’s one of those Republican bills with a Doublespeak name: “Protect Funding for Women’s Health Care Act.” ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 399 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 19 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Whiskey-Soaked Dark Chocolate Bundt Cake Recipe - NYT Cooking This recipe is for when you just can't even. Save some of the whiskey to drink raw. FTW. Ingredients 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened, more for greasing pan 2 cups all-purpose flour, more for dusting pan 5 ...
The Vicious Babushka
2 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 363 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Whoopie Pies Recipe - NYT Cooking Ingredients For the cakes ¼ pound (1 stick) butter, at room temperature 1 cup light brown sugar 1 large egg 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 ¼ teaspoons baking soda 1 teaspoon sea salt 2 cups all-purpose flour ½ cup ...
The Vicious Babushka
2 days, 7 hours ago
Views: 327 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Little Green Footballs