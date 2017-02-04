 

Trump Horror, Day 15: Federal Judge Halts Trump’s Muslim Ban

The fight against autocracy
Don’t you just love how the media are obediently adopting Trump’s own deceptive name for his ban on Muslims entering the US? “Travel ban” sounds so much better than what it really is, a Muslim ban.

But at least today we have some good news about this unconstitutional horror: a federal judge has ordered a nationwide halt to the ban.

A temporary restraining order, that is, and you can be sure Trump’s goons will challenge it quickly, because these kinds of oppressive measures are important in building the autocracy Trump wants.

The tiny-fisted fascist immediately fired up his cell phone and ranted like a standard right wing moron on Twitter, of course, mocking Federal Judge James Robart, a George W. Bush appointee, as a “so-called judge.”

UPDATE at 2/4/17 10:40:23 am by Charles Johnson

Here’s Judge Robart’s order:

