An Absolutely Amazing Solo Acoustic Guitar Version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” by the Great Tommy Emmanuel
I’ve never seen anyone who can pull off those false harmonics the way Tommy does in this video. It’s mind-blowing.
One of the most beautiful takes on such a classic song. “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” is a featured video on Tommy Emmanuel’s new DVD “Music Gone Public”, a collection of “greatest hits” from Tommy’s previous PBS airings. This DVD is available for purchase by heading to tommyemmanuel.com
