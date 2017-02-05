 

Trump Appointed Bannon to the National Security Council Without Reading the Executive Order He Signed

139
Politics • Views: 3,443
18

If this New York Times story is accurate, Breitbart white nationalist Stephen Bannon slipped his appointment to the National Security Council into an executive order without telling the tiny-fisted fascist.

And Trump signed it without reading it.

But for the moment, Mr. Bannon remains the president’s dominant adviser, despite Mr. Trump’s anger that he was not fully briefed on details of the executive order he signed giving his chief strategist a seat on the National Security Council, a greater source of frustration to the president than the fallout from the travel ban.

Which is worse? That Bannon is the puppetmaster for the president of the United States? Or that the president is signing far-reaching executive orders he hasn’t even read?

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2016-01-01 10:29 am PST LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Recent PagesClick to refresh
Grappling With the Hell They’ve Wrought Some outlets opened the door, by helping spread conspiracy theories and indulging the paranoia of the fever swamps. For years, the widely read Drudge Report has linked to the bizarre conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who believes that both the ...
Tarkloon
5 hours, 41 minutes ago
Views: 109 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Taking Aim: Airdrops in Bush Alaska Not Always Spot-On More life in Alaska: Image: Airdrop-illustration-001.jpgA neighbor once had a pizza dropped to him that landed on the rotting ice of Lake Clark. He couldn’t trust the ice enough to walk on it, and finally got his fishing pole ...
Cheechako
6 hours, 7 minutes ago
Views: 93 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Buffalo Chicken Wings Recipe - NYT Cooking Ingredients 3 pounds of chicken wings ⅓ cup relatively mild hot sauce 4 tablespoons melted butter 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar or white vinegar 1 tablespoon minced garlic salt and pepper Preparation Cut 3 pounds of chicken wings into 3 ...
The Vicious Babushka
13 hours, 20 minutes ago
Views: 294 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Google, Unlike Microsoft, Must Turn Over Foreign Emails: U.S. Judge U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Rueter in Philadelphia ruled on Friday that transferring emails from a foreign server so FBI agents could review them locally as part of a domestic fraud probe did not qualify as a seizure. The judge ...
Tarkloon
14 hours, 22 minutes ago
Views: 184 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Depeche Mode - Where’s the Revolution (Audio) "Where's The Revolution" from the new album 'Spirit' out March 17th. Pre-order now and get "Where's The Revolution" instantly: smarturl.it Follow Depeche ModeWebsite: depechemode.comFacebook: facebook.comTwitter: @depechemode --------- Lyrics: You've been kept downYou've been pushed 'roundYou've been lied toYou've been ...
Tarkloon
22 hours, 7 minutes ago
Views: 122 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Future Islands - Ran (Official Audio)'Ran' by Future Islands, from new album "The Far Field": smarturl.itReleased 7th April on 4AD. future-islands.comfacebook.com@futureislands/instagram.com
Tarkloon
1 day, 15 hours ago
Views: 184 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Texas Students Salute Trump, Yell ‘Heil, Hitler!’ During Senior Photos It appears that the German American Bund and Hitler (Trump) youth are back in Houston. Oh I see, just a prank, nothing to see here, move along... Houston-area high school students reportedly gave a Nazi salute during senior photos ...
Tarkloon
2 days, 2 hours ago
Views: 383 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 3
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 0
Comments: 0: 0
Trump Moves to Roll Back Obama-Era Financial Regulations President Trump on Friday moved to chisel away at the Obama administration’s legacy on financial reform, announcing a series of steps to revisit the rules enacted after the 2008 financial crisis and setting the stage for a showdown with ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 379 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Logic - by Branch / Doctrine - the Basics of Philosophy History of Logic Back to Top In Ancient India, the "Nasadiya Sukta" of the Rig Veda contains various logical divisions that were later recast formally as the four circles of catuskoti: "A", "not A", "A and not A" and ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 456 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
The Breakthrough: What American Journalists Can Learn From Reporting Under Putin - ProPublica Elizaveta Osetinskaya, chief editor of the RBC, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, on May 18, 2015 (Sergey Mihailicenko/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) Last year, Osetinskaya and two of her colleagues were ousted from the RBC ...
Birth Control Works
2 days, 4 hours ago
Views: 756 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 • Share to Facebook
Shares: 1
Comments: 0: 1
Little Green Footballs