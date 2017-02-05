Sunday Night Songwriter: Laura Marling, “Wild Fire” (With Chris Thile)
Two of my favorite musicians, Laura Marling and Chris Thile, join forces for a great song from Laura’s upcoming new album.
You wanna get high
You’ll overcome those desires before you come to me
I know your mama’s kinda sad
I know your papa’s kinda mean
I can take it all away
You can stop playing that shit out on me
She keeps a pen behind her ear
Because she’s got something she really really needs to say
She puts it in a notepad
She’s gonna write a book someday
Of course the only part that I want to read
Is about her time spent with me
Wouldn’t you die to know how you seem
Are you getting away with who you’re trying to be?
Of course there’s things upon the Earth that we must really try to defend
You lonely beast
You kind heart
Something we can all trend
I do it all for her, for free
I need nothing back for me
There’s no sweeter deed maybe
Than to love something enough to want to help it get free
Is there something on your mind?
Something you need to get by?
Do you cry sometimes?
Do you cry sometimes?
You always say you love me most
But I don’t know I’m being seen
Maybe someday when God takes me away
I’ll understand what the fuck that means
I just know your mama’s kinda sad
I know your papa’s kinda mean
I wish I could take it all away
You could stop playing that shit out on me
Is there something on your mind?
Something you need to get by?
Do you cry sometimes?
Do you cry sometimes?