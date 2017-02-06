Trump Horror, Day 17: “Any Poll I Don’t Like Is Fake”

His mind is going

Our ranting Narcissist in Chief took to the Twitters again this morning, and blurted out a series of tweets that reveal a mind in disarray, denying reality and attacking critics. It’s the same old spiel, but his tone is becoming increasingly unhinged as he realizes there’s someone on the inside leaking damaging news.

Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

There you have it. Anything he doesn’t like must be “fake news.”

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

That’s a good one: “largely based on an accumulation of data!” The kind of “data” he gets from Alex Jones and Gateway Pundit. Or is he talking about the kind of “data” he got from those investigators he sent to Hawaii to look into President Obama’s birth certificate? Hey, whatever happened to those guys anyway?

But perhaps most revealing, because it’s such an obvious case of projection:

The failing @nytimes writes total fiction concerning me. They have gotten it wrong for two years, and now are making up stories & sources! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

That confirms the New York Times story reporting that he signed an executive order appointing Stephen Bannon to the National Security Council without reading it is absolutely accurate.

“You like me, and I like you.”