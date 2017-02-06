 

Trump Horror, Day 17: “Any Poll I Don’t Like Is Fake”

His mind is going
Credit: Gage Skidmore

Our ranting Narcissist in Chief took to the Twitters again this morning, and blurted out a series of tweets that reveal a mind in disarray, denying reality and attacking critics. It’s the same old spiel, but his tone is becoming increasingly unhinged as he realizes there’s someone on the inside leaking damaging news.

There you have it. Anything he doesn’t like must be “fake news.”

That’s a good one: “largely based on an accumulation of data!” The kind of “data” he gets from Alex Jones and Gateway Pundit. Or is he talking about the kind of “data” he got from those investigators he sent to Hawaii to look into President Obama’s birth certificate? Hey, whatever happened to those guys anyway?

But perhaps most revealing, because it’s such an obvious case of projection:

That confirms the New York Times story reporting that he signed an executive order appointing Stephen Bannon to the National Security Council without reading it is absolutely accurate.

UPDATE at 2/6/17 11:09:39 am by Charles Johnson

“You like me, and I like you.”

