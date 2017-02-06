Trump Releases List of “Unreported” Terror Attacks, Many of Which Were Front Page News

And it’s full of misspelled words

Well, today’s craziest blatant fear-mongering lie from Donald Trump and his gang of hapless clowns is that the media are deliberately failing to cover numerous terror attacks. (An accusation that may have come directly from Alex Jones.)

When Trump spokeshole Baghdad Sean Spicer was confronted about this ridiculous claim from our so-called president, he doubled down (of course) and promised to provide a list of all the attacks the media has failed to cover.

And now we have that list, although they’ve moved the goalposts now and are saying these attacks weren’t covered enough. (Click the Images button for full size images.)

A White House official says “most” of these 78 attacks since 2014 have not received enough attention from media. pic.twitter.com/v66rcHxAFI — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) February 7, 2017

Check through the list, and you’ll find numerous terror attacks that weren’t just “covered” by media — they were front-page news, exhaustively reported from every angle. Nice, Paris, San Bernardino, Garland Texas, etc. And they include a bunch of attacks that seem to be just random murders with no obvious connection to terrorism.

But to make it even more absurd, about halfway through they start misspelling the word “attacker” over and over (22 times!), and “San Bernardino” is missing its second R.

One attack didn’t make the list for some reason, though: the attack by a Donald Trump fan on a mosque in Quebec that killed six people.

I’d be willing to bet, without checking, that a lot of the more obscure items on this list are lifted from garbage far right anti-Muslim blogs like Jihad Watch, Pamela Geller and Gateway Pundit.