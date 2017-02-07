The Bob & Chez Show: Haters
Humor • Views: 2,289
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob & Chez Show:
Haters: The Chris Lavoie Suites and Casinos; SNL and Melissa McCarthy kicked serious ass; Betsy DeVos confirmed; Trump says the most unpatriotic thing ever; Trump still pushing fake voter fraud scam; The jihad against the Judiciary; The so called president; Reversing the tennis ball machine; Trump accuses press of not covering terrorism; Alex Jones is responsible for terrorism coverage story; and more.