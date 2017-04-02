Judge Rules That Lawsuit Against Trump for Inciting Violence in Louisville Can Proceed

In addition to all the other bad craziness surrounding everything Donald Trump does, we’re about to be treated to the spectacle of a sitting US president being sued by several black protesters for inciting violence against them last March at his rally in Louisville, Kentucky.

A federal judge has rejected President Donald Trump’s free speech defense in a lawsuit in which he is accused of inciting violence against protesters during his campaign.

Trump’s lawyers contend that when the candidate said “Get ’em out of here”, he didn’t intend for his supporters to use force.

Two women and a man say they were shoved and punched by audience members as Trump directed them from the podium. Much of the scuffle was captured on video and widely broadcast during the presidential campaign.

Judge David J Hale in Louisville ruled on Friday that the suit against Trump, his campaign and three of his supporters can proceed. Hale found that there were ample facts supporting the allegation that the protesters’ injuries were a “direct and proximate result” of Trump’s actions.

“It is plausible that Trump’s direction to ‘get ’em out of here’ advocated the use of force,” Hale wrote.