The Bob Cesca Show, Featuring Yours Truly: The Hangover
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show, features none other than my very own self joining Bob for the whole hour. Enjoy!
The Hangover: The great Charles Johnson from Little Green Footballs joins us for the hour; The links between Snowden and Russiagate; The Greenwald left questioning the validity of the Russia story; Carter Page confesses to communication with Russian spies; Susan Rice in the crosshairs again; Trump can’t stop praising Egypt’s dictator; Alex Jones rattles of an epic obscenity filled rant; Trump wants to dropp essential health benefits; and more.