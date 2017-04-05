Obviously Worked Up by Right Wing Media, Trump Falsely Accuses Susan Rice of Committing a Crime

Disgusting

In today’s disgusting episode of Our Disgraceful So-Called President, Donald Trump falsely accuses former national security adviser Susan Rice of committing a crime. With absolutely no evidence.

WASHINGTON — President Trump said on Wednesday that he thought that the former national security adviser Susan E. Rice may have committed a crime by seeking the identities of Trump associates who were swept up in the surveillance of foreign officials by American spy agencies and that other Obama administration officials may also have been involved. The president provided no evidence to back his claim. Current and former intelligence officials from both Republican and Democratic administrations have said that nothing they have seen led them to believe that Ms. Rice’s actions were unusual or unlawful. When Americans are swept up in surveillance of foreign officials by intelligence agencies, their identities are supposed to be obscured, but they can be revealed for national security reasons, and intelligence officials say it is a regular occurrence. “I think it’s going to be the biggest story,” Mr. Trump said in an interview in the Oval Office. “It’s such an important story for our country and the world. It is one of the big stories of our time.” He declined to say if he had personally reviewed new intelligence to bolster his claim but pledged to explain himself “at the right time.” When asked if Ms. Rice, who has denied leaking the names of Trump associates under surveillance by United States intelligence agencies, had committed a crime, the president said, “Do I think? Yes, I think.”

This guy is completely out of control, and this is a libelous comment. The reality is that Susan Rice was simply doing her job in a completely legal, by the books fashion.

The president of the United States is acting like a particularly unhinged right wing blogger, and that’s no coincidence — because this is where he seems to be getting all the inflammatory talking points he constantly spews to the world. The entire right wing media universe has been shrieking in unison that Susan Rice is a criminal.

And that’s not the end of the outrages from today’s interview with this malevolent sideshow barker. He also defended Fox News sexual harasser Bill O’Reilly, because he obviously recognizes a fellow traveler.