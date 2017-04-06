 

Disturbing News of the Day: US Strategic Command Links to Breitbart “News”

Among other duties, the Department of Defense’s United States Strategic Command is in charge of the US nuclear arsenal, and is tasked with defending America against nuclear attacks. It was established in 1992 by President George H.W. Bush, to replace the outdated Strategic Air Command.

And now, in the Trump era, their Twitter account is actually tweeting links to Breitbart “News,” the favorite website of neo-Nazis and white supremacists throughout the world, whose former CEO, Stephen Bannon, is now Donald Trump’s closest adviser.

The article they’re linking to is an account of an interview with Air Force Gen. John Hyten, and although there’s nothing especially distasteful about this particular piece, Breitbart is well-known as a vile sewer of the most extreme hate speech, trafficking in racism, xenophobia, homophobia, misogyny, and every other nasty trait of today’s far right.

The point about this interview with Gen. Hyten is that it’s available from many other sources — but whoever is running the Strategic Command Twitter account decided to recommend to their ~60,000 followers that they read it at Breitbart.

Every day something more disturbing comes from the Trump Horror, but this may be the worst yet. The people in charge of our world-destroying nuclear arsenal are getting their information from (and recommending to others) one of the ugliest far right websites on the internet.

