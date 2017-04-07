Hilarious! Bad Lip Reading Does “The Force Awakens” (Featuring Mark Hamill as Han Solo)
Humor • Views: 11,065
In this very special installment of Bad Lip Reading, Han (voiced by Mark Hamill) struggles with a language barrier. Jessica DiCicco guests as the voice of Rey. Be sure to also check out Mark Hamill’s Pop Culture Quest! First episode here: https://youtu.be/SrEqrD_qEzQ
