Breitbart Propagandists Told to Stop Bashing Jared Kushner

Right wing media corruption at its finest

You may have heard about the purported “feud” going on between Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and crapulent alt-right gin blossom host Stephen Bannon, and about Trump supposedly telling them to sit down and work it out. I’m a little skeptical about this story; it smells of the kind of kayfabe Trump is famous for.

Be that as it may, we now have a report from Business Insider that someone instructed Bannon’s former hate site, Breitbart “News,” to stop bashing Jared Kushner. Which they were doing until then, in their usual vicious manner.

In case you needed any more evidence that Breitbart “News” is a Bizarro World right wing propaganda outlet, about as far from “news” as it’s possible to get.

Bannon resigned from Breitbart News in November and has insisted he no longer has any editorial involvement with the website. However, a person familiar with the matter told Business Insider in March that Bannon at the time had instructed Matthew Boyle, the website’s Washington editor, to stop publishing articles critical of Priebus, who reports said had been feuding with Bannon. Alex Marlow, the website’s editor-in-chief, also told NBC News in March that Bannon reaches out to him “every so often.”

This is why Trump approves of Breitbart — because they’re totally at his beck and call.