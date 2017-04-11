The Bob Cesca Show: Bill O’Reilly’s Vibrator
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Bill O’Reilly’s Vibrator: David Ferguson from Rawstory joins us for the hour; Lindsey Graham says eff you; Trump’s missile attack in Syria; Fareed Zakaria’s normalization of Trump; Eric Trump says Trump bombed Syria because Ivanka was sad; Russia knew about the attack before it happened; North Korea makes another nuclear threat; Rex Tillerson is worthless; Russian hacker arrested in Spain; Bill O’Reilly’s sexual harassment settlements; and more.