On Donald Trump’s Latest Bizarre, Unhinged Interview With Fox

Brilliant, amazing cake and unmanned missiles

How many ways can I find to say “there’s something seriously wrong with Donald Trump?” At a certain point words just fail to describe the sheer bad craziness of this guy who was elected emperor.

Today’s example of his unhinged narcissism comes from Fox Business, which is Fox News, which is the main propaganda outlet (and inlet) for our so-called president. In today’s little chat with Maria Bartiromo, we learn that this preening man-baby is inordinately proud that he launched a barrage of Tomahawk missiles at Syria while eating “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen.”

I was sitting at the table. We had finished dinner. We’re now having dessert. And we had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen and President Xi was enjoying it. And I was given the message from the generals that the ships are locked and loaded, what do you do? And we made a determination to do it, so the missiles were on the way. And I said, Mr. President, let me explain something to you. This was during dessert. We’ve just fired 59 missiles, all of which hit, by the way, unbelievable, from, you know, hundreds of miles away, all of which hit, amazing. BARTIROMO: Unmanned? Brilliant. TRUMP: It’s so incredible. It’s brilliant. It’s genius.

Unmanned missiles! The amazing brilliant genius of such a concept! So much better than those old, stale manned missiles.

It’s difficult to tell what Trump was more impressed by: his own power and might, unmanned missiles, or that unbelievably beautiful piece of chocolate cake.

TRUMP: It’s so incredible. It’s brilliant. It’s genius. Our technology, our equipment, is better than anybody by a factor of five. I mean look, we have, in terms of technology, nobody can even come close to competing. Now we’re going to start getting it, because, you know, the military has been cut back and depleted so badly by the past administration and by the war in Iraq, which was another disaster. So what happens is I said we’ve just launched 59 missiles heading to Iraq and I wanted you to know this. And he was eating his cake. And he was silent.

Please stop talking about that cake. Please.