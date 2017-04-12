In Which Trump Learns About the History of China and Korea in a 10-Minute Phone Coversation
Maybe it’s just me, but it seems like the President of the United States should really know the history of China and Korea before he takes over the Oval Office.
Not to mention how embarrassing it is to publicly announce that he just learned this important information in a TEN MINUTE phone conversation with the president of China.
Good freaking grief, folks. Our country is in the hands of an utter buffoon.
No one could have known! pic.twitter.com/VXCxtmqF8x
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 12, 2017
My head. It is shaking again. https://t.co/mfyp5m2uSc
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) April 13, 2017