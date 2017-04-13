The Bob Cesca Show: Lando Calrissian’s Co-Pilot
Humor • Views: 4,394
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Lando Calrissian’s Co-pilot: The lovely and talented Jacki Schechner joins us for the hour; We rip apart Trump’s horrendous interview with Maria Bartiromo; Chocolate cake and unmanned cruise missiles; Trump is amazed by things; Trump’s obsession with wires; The White House plans to kill Obamacare by sabotaging it; Trump lied about troops going into Syria; Rex Tillerson was hired because his name is Rex; Jeffrey Lord says Trump is the MLK of healthcare; and more.