A Gorgeous Performance on 12-String Harp Guitar: Alex Anderson, “Weeping Willow”
Music
I keep thinking about how much we’ll miss CuriousLurker, her ferocious intelligence, and her passionate commitment to finding the truth no matter where the search led. Here’s another beautiful piece dedicated to her memory.
