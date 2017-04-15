 

A Gorgeous Performance on 12-String Harp Guitar: Alex Anderson, “Weeping Willow”

I keep thinking about how much we’ll miss CuriousLurker, her ferocious intelligence, and her passionate commitment to finding the truth no matter where the search led. Here’s another beautiful piece dedicated to her memory.

Tree of Life - CDs, Harp Guitar Tabs, and Downloads available at:
candyrat.com

itunes: candyrat.com
Amazon: a.co
Apple music: itun.es
Spotify: open.spotify.com

Visit Alex Anderson at alexandersonharpguitar.com
Facebook : facebook.com

