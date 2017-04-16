 

Beautiful and Sad: Genevieve Artadi, “Before the Dark”

this song will be on my upcoming second album.

written by me
production and piano: Ross Garren
mix: Nick DePinna
guitar: Brady Cohan

lyrics-
maybe we are nothing but a flashing moment
passing moment
but
before the dark
before the silence
takes our light away

maybe we can make something of what’s around us
all around us
and
before the dark
be more than silence
drifting through the days

maybe every road leads to a final moment
one last moment
but
in now we have
a chance to last
to dream the end away

maybe time will stop someday to think about us
vaguely of us
and
what it will see
is you and me
sharing our only days

best of days

