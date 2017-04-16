Beautiful and Sad: Genevieve Artadi, “Before the Dark”

YouTube

this song will be on my upcoming second album.

written by me

production and piano: Ross Garren

mix: Nick DePinna

guitar: Brady Cohan

lyrics-

maybe we are nothing but a flashing moment

passing moment

but

before the dark

before the silence

takes our light away

maybe we can make something of what’s around us

all around us

and

before the dark

be more than silence

drifting through the days

maybe every road leads to a final moment

one last moment

but

in now we have

a chance to last

to dream the end away

maybe time will stop someday to think about us

vaguely of us

and

what it will see

is you and me

sharing our only days

best of days